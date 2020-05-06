Accessories enhance your overall personality. They give a much needed style and boost to your look. Whether it is a saree, lehenga, or a gown, a piece of right jewellery can instantly make you look stunning. To raise the glamour quotient, you need to know how to pair up a particular jewellery with different outfits. You can learn that by following your favourite Bollywood stars. Also Read - List of The Most Expensive And Stylish Handbags Owned by Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma, B-town actresses have impeccable taste when it comes to matching outfits with traditional chokers without going over the top. Chokers are timeless and can be your go-to accessory. You can wear a choker as stand alone accessory or even layer it with a long neck-piece. If you are looking for some choker inspiration, these Bollywood stars can help you with that.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika knows how to make style statement with her appearance. The actress can be seen wearing a black and golden coloured lehenga that she teamed up with a stunning emerald choker necklace and a pair of earrings. This look of Deepika gives a fashion tip that you can pair a heavy choker with a plain blouse.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for this look for one of her best friend’s wedding. The actor donned an electric blue saree and paired it with an exquisite pink enameled choker. The actress was looking drool-worthy and managed to make headlines. Just like Alia, you can also wear a choker with a contemporary saree look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma managed to turn heads with her graceful and elegant lehenga look that she completed with a traditional choker. She is donning a multi-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga and floral blouse with plunging neckline.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan can be seen draped in a Patan patola saree. This traditional six yard has geometric patterns in turquoise blue. She rounded off her traditional look with a silver jewellery. The oxidised choker is perfectly matching the outfit. Just like our favourite B-town star, you can also opt for a traditional saree and pair it with a plain blouse. You can top the ethnic look with a stunning temple jewellery.