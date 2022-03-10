Fashion can go either way. It can either tempt you enough to pick up your make up brush and start experiencing or it can just make your eyes roll. In today’s trend of bizarre fashion, Seoul-based couture brand KIMKHEKIM, took corset trend to another level. For the digital Paris Fashion Week, the ensemble featured hair woven into silhouettes into trench coat and a shoulder-padded dress. In a new video, a bizarre fashion trend of braided hair coat is in vogue.Also Read - Fashion Tips: 7 Quirky Ways For Wearing Saree For Newbies

Instagram the next stop for fashion and bizarre, the video went viral. In the video, a girl could be seen pleating hair on a dress in different sides. The mannequin was seen wearing a coat adorned with black pleated hair with full sleeves. The Instagram caption read, "In a world full of bizarre fashion trends, here's another one that will leave you totally stunned!Would you try on this braided hair coat by @maison_kimhekim ? I bet it'll make you stand out from the crowd."

5 Easy Laundry Tips on How to Take Care of Luxurious Embroidered Clothes

According to hypebae.com, a press release reads,” Kiminte’s love for hair can be traced back to his childhood memories of playing with his cousin’s hair. This beloved idée fixe [translation: obsession] was expressed by experimenting with different hair colors and textures such as blond, black, straight, wavy, curly, tightly curled.”

The braided hair coat was all set for Paris Fashion Week. Each portion of the coat is hand crafted. According to the press release, just as one would comb and brush their hair to perfect a sleek style, KIMHĒKIM does the same while ensuring every strand of hair is tightly wound. Not a single strand was out of place.

What do you think of this braided hair coat?