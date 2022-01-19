Wedding season is all about breaking the norms and trying your hands on something new and making it a statement. From letters inscribed in lehengas to ditching the usual red lehengas, weddings have now become one of the ways to express what one truly feels. Making it go viral is the next saree and statement leather belt trend.Also Read - Navdeep Kaur Wins Best National Costume Award - Who She Is, What She Wore? | Here's Everything To Know

Blending Indo Western look completely well is Rupanshi Guliani Khanna. For her wedding, she paired her classic red saree with a huge leather belt. This has hit major fashion headlines and has successfully made several heads turn. The caption read," Saree but make it chic."



Rupanshi chose a classic red with gold border saree for the wedding. She wore a traditional red saree with a broad golden border in the hem of the saree. She paired the saree with a quarter sleeve blouse and rocked the ensemble. According to wedmegood, Rupanshi really played it with her bridal outfits. From a saree with a broad belt she styled for her chowki, to a kaftan she wore for her Haldi – she made her wedding her own. Check out the pictures here:

For jewellery, she chose a classic choker piece necklace with a long statement one. She wore matching heavy earrings that went well with the ensemble. For makeup, she chose a classic bold eyeliner, highlighter, glitter face and nude brown lipshade.