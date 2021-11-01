Festival season is here! It’s time to put the glow back on your skin! Here are some face packs:Also Read - This Dhanteras Buy Gold Coin at Just Re 1. Here's How

Take honey and yoghurt and add a few tablespoons of red wine. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. This softens and moisturizes the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.

Make a cold infusion of Hibiscus flowers, by allowing them to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. The next morning crush a few flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers with 3 teaspoons oats, 2 drops of tea tree oil and add the water to mix into a paste. This hibiscus pack helps to cleanse, refresh and tone the skin, adding a glow.

Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.

For oily skin, soak one tablespoon moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon tomato pulp. Apply on the face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. Reduces oiliness and brightens the skin.

Mix egg white, lemon juice and honey and apply like a mask. Wash off after 20 minutes. Lemon and Egg white have cleansing effects and reduce oiliness. Egg white also tightens the skin, while honey is a powerful natural moisturizer.

Take two teaspoons choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each ground almonds, honey, curd and egg white or rose water. Mix together and apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 30 minutes.

Apply a Fruit Pack. It suits all skin types. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yoghurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply on the face and wash off after 30 minutes with plain water.

Fresh and soft rose petals can be used for a face pack. Take a handful of rose petals. Wash and grind into a paste. Add one teaspoon of each yoghurt and honey, as well as 2 tablespoons of dried and powdered orange peels. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.