Fatigue is one of the most common issues that women feel during pregnancy. This 9 months time period brings various changes in your body that lead to fatigue. Since conception till the delivery, your hormones remain at their highest levels. Fatigue is mostly experienced during the first and the last trimester of gestation. It is noticed in the initial days and then fatigue disappears to finally come back during the last 3 months. One of the main reasons behind this is the over-production of progesterone hormone. This is what makes you feel sleepy. To overcome this problem, you can take certain measures. Read on to know about them.

Work out around fatigue

During pregnancy, it seems unrealistic to be as productive as you were before. Still, you can manage your work efficiently by working around your fatigue. Keep a track of the time when you feel most tired. This will help you figure out when to complete your tasks or office work. You can request your manager for flexible working hours during gestation. This will help you keep working as per your convenience and prevent productivity from going down.

Take frequent power naps

Fatigue during pregnancy is something you cannot do anything about. So you just need to figure out something that can work without compromising on your sleep. Well, one of the best things you can do in this situation is to take frequent power naps to get an energy boost. And, complete your work while you are awake. Make sure you do not sleep for a long time during the day.

Avoid socialising much

Socialising can be tiring especially during pregnancy. It can drain you out. So, you basically need to socialise less for some time. This is the best time to do that as your friends won’t complain. Pregnant women are pampered most during the time of gestation and friends and family usually adhere to whatever they say.