India is experiencing rising levels of air pollution. Inhaling these toxic chemical pollutants has a severe and detrimental effect on the health. The worst affected and vulnerable to pollution are expecting mothers, aged people and young children because their resistance to such environmental degradation and their immune system is weak. The immunity of children isn’t strong enough to fight pollution. It can result in wheezing, coughing, respiratory issues and breathing problems for the child.

To tackle this problem of increasing pollution it is important that the mothers take the utmost care of their children and practice the following advice as suggested by Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist, International Fertility Centre.

Air purifier is essential: With rising pollution levels in the environment, it becomes really essential to install an air purifier in the house to ensure that the air inside the house is comparatively better off than outside. It scans the air in the house and ensures that it is safe for the child. Also, go in for natural air purifiers and get indoor plants like Aloe Vera, Money Plant or Ivy Plants.

Stay hydrated: Keep the child hydrated throughout the day and ensure that he/she drinks ample amounts of water. It is highly advised to drink lots of water to flush the toxins from the body.

Clean and wholesome food: In order to reduce the harsh effects of the pollution in the environment, it is essential that the mother must focus on strengthening the immunity levels of the child. She must include citrus fruits, tomatoes, almonds, papaya, pineapple, jaggery, red bell peppers, red onion, cauliflower and green onion in the diet.

Face mask: Always ensure that you get your hands on a good quality reusable mask for your child. Always cover the child’s face before stepping out to substantially reduce the inhalation of pollutants.