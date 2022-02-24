Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor often posts pictures and videos of herself sweating it out at the gym. Her fitness routine is a mix of yoga, dance, combat practice and Pilates. In an interview with Vogue, she had shared that exercise for her is important as it releases endorphins, keeps me upbeat, happy and energetic. She also revealed in the same interview that she prefers non-oily and non-spicy food. Now, a chef has revealed what Kat eats in a day.Also Read - 3 Easy Breakfast Recipes for People With Type 2 Diabetes

Prem Kumar Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi, told Times Food that Katrina’s diet has no garlic, no onion, sugar or honey. Kat loves fresh fruits and coconut milk. The actor prefers very little salt in her meals.

Talking about Kat's breakfast, Chef Pogakula says, "Katrina's day begins on a healthy note with an avocado cut into two halves, served along with a sweet potato, mixed berries, and a glass of fresh coconut milk."

Coconut Lover

The actor loves coconut in any form, and it is there in all her meals. The 38-year-old consumes coconut milk in the morning and later in the day she has it in the form of cream or extract, Chef informs.

Katrina Loves Soups

“She is a soup lover and drumstick soup with zero spices and less salt is her favourite. And a generous amount of fresh coconut cream on top is what makes her happy,” Chef revealed.

No Snack Time

The actor is very strict when it comes to her diet and fitness. The actor does not indulge in snack time in her daily diet routine.

Immense Love for Fruits

Times Food reported that Kaif loves indulging in fruits and keeps trying new variations every now and then. Her current favourite is diced red apples sauteed in a pan with a few drops of coconut oil.

Protein intake

The actor loves chicken and fish, she enjoys chicken in the form of a clear and she adds veggies with less salt. Her favourite is pan-fried sea bass with less oil.

Ash-gourd with steamed rice

Katrina likes steamed rice with ash-gourd for lunch or dinner which usually has less salt.

Rice Porridge for Dessert

No, no cheat meal for Katrina. Her dessert is also on a healthy note. The actor loves rice porridge with a pinch of cinnamon, raisins, and coconut milk, with zero sugar and honey.