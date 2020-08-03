People rightly say, age is just a number. Malaika Arora has consistently proved that. The 46-year-old actor still looks like she is in her 30s. Her super svelte body can make anyone feel jealous. Malaika’s toned mid-section, glowing skin and beautiful tresses are a result of her fitness and skincare routine which she follows religiously. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shows How to Wear a Mask Correctly

The B-town diva does yoga and indulges in pilates. Also, she takes good care of her skin. For that, she sticks to a medicinal herb that is known to have a plethora of health and beauty benefits. It is aloe vera gel. Malaika Arora recently uploaded a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen revealing the secret to her glowing skin. It is aloe vera. Malaika also talked about her skin care routine and how one can use aloe vera to get a scar-free skin. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor is Malaika Arora's 'Sunshine' in a Beautiful Birthday Special Post on Instagram

She wrote in the caption, ‘Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne-prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit. A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it. Just cut one piece, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on your face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after some time and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long. #AloeLove #OrganicSkinCare #HomeGarden #SkinCare

Take a look at the post for yourself.

Benefits of Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has magical effects when it comes to nourishing your body and improving your beauty. It has strong anti-inflammatory and cooling properties that protect your skin from sunburn. It forms a protective layer on your skin that retains moisture in the skin. Also, its rich antioxidant content can boost the healing process. You can use aloe vera gel to moisturise your skin and get rid of blemishes and diminish fine lines. It works in this regard by increasing the production of collagen and improving skin’s elasticity.