Since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us, a lot of stress is being given on the use of natural remedies, homemade face masks, and so on. Not only us but Bollywood celebrities are swearing by commonly available ingredients or foods at home for getting a glowing face. Also Read - 3 Herbal Face Packs That Benefit Your Skin in Ways Beyond Your Imagination

From Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone, many B-town divas are sharing their lockdown beauty secrets on social media. Joining the league, Rakul Preet Singh has also recently posted a video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen talking about and applying a simple yet effective face mask on her face that can offer you soft and supple skin. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Prepare Easy DIY Face Pack For Getting a Smooth And Glowing Skin

Watch out the video for yourself: Also Read - Benefits of Strawberry For Skin: How to Make a DIY Strawberry Face Pack For a Glowing Skin





The three ingredients that Rakul Preet used to prepare her beauty arsenal are banana, lime juice, and honey. Here, we tell you how these simple foods can improve your skin health and make it look rejuvenating.

Beauty Benefits of Banana

Banana contains potassium, which keeps your skin hydrated. Also, its vitamin B content can help your body fight against free radicals that are associated with causing oxidative stress and premature ageing. If your skin is prone to dark spots and acne, you must apply banana on your face as it contains vitamin A and zinc, that fight against acne-causing pathogens and fade scars associated with it.

Beauty Benefits of Lime Juice

Lime juice has bleaching properties that help in reducing the appearance of dark spots, acne, blemishes, etc. It also improves your skin tone and keeps it moisturized. Its mineral and vitamin contents can hydrate your skin and make it soft.

Beauty Benefits of Honey

Honey is effective in healing burns and wounds. It absorbs the impurities present in your skin pores and keeps acne breakouts at bay. Also, it is a natural humectant and that’s why keeps your skin moisturised. This can reduce wrinkle formation and delay skin ageing.