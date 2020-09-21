Don’t we all love shopping and buy new clothes to stay up in the trend game? Those bright colours, perfect creased shirts, and trendy peppy clothes- but are you among those who wear new clothes prior to washing them just because you don’t want to risk how it looks? Then this article is for you. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 17 Most Stunning Looks Of the Begum Of Bollywood

When wearing clothes from the store, it is possible that your new clothes may have encountered some germs and bacteria, which increases the risk of skin infection. We’ll give you good enough reasons why new clothes should be washed before wearing: Also Read - Majority of Covid-19 Recovered Complain of Fatigue: Study

Clothes can be infected during the process of reaching you Also Read - World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Here’s What You Need To Know About This Disease

After making the clothes at the factory, they are packaged and sent from one place to another through various modes of transport before arriving at the store. It is difficult to ascertain where the cloth was made, where it was placed, and how it was delivered. In this entire process, your new cloth may have encountered many pathogens and germs. You cannot see these microbes but that does not mean that they do not exist. Therefore, for your own safety, wash and wear new clothes.

Many people try these clothes before you

People at a mall or a shopping complex a lot of times try new clothes before buying them to make sure it fits them perfectly. So, when we buy clothes from the store, you can never be sure how many people have tried them before you. Dead skin and germs from their skin can be present on clothes when you wear them. This can cause a skin rash, itching, and allergic reactions.

Chemicals and Dye used to colour clothes

Another reason to wash new clothes is to wash out extra dye and chemicals that can get transferred to your skin if you don’t wash them. Different types of chemicals are used to make clothes first and then to dye them in specific colors. All these chemicals can cause dry, itchy, inflamed patches on skin and fibrosis when in contact with the skin. At the same time, the risk of allergy is highest.

Hence, it is wiser to wash the new clothes before you can flaunt them.