An Italian luxury brand named Boarini Milanesi has unveiled the ‘world’s most expensive’ handbag that will cost you over Rs 53 Crore. The Bologna-based brand will manufacture only three of the Parva Mea bags and that will require 1,000 hours of work. As per the manufacturing brand, a part of the earning will be ‘donated to cleansing the seas.’ Also Read - Mouni Roy Sets Holiday Fashion Goals in a Cool Co-ord Pantsuit And Chanel Classic Handbag Worth Rs 5 Lakhs, See Pics

In a recent Instagram post, Boarini Milanesi announced, “We are proud to unveil a 6 million euro bag, the most expensive ever in the world, to raise awareness of the need to protect our seas, increasingly threatened by non-biodegradable plastics. 800 thousand euros of the proceeds will be donated to cleaning the seas.” Have a look at this oppulant creation for yourself below: Also Read - List of The Most Expensive And Stylish Handbags Owned by Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs

What is so Special About This Real-Life ‘Bagwati’?

As per a report by Daily Mail, the handbag is embellished with diamonds and rare gems. It is made of semi-shiny alligator skin and the bag features 10 white gold butterflies and a diamond pavé clasp. Three of these butterflies are decorated with sapphires and rare Paraiba tourmalines while three are adorned with diamonds. The idea to pick these stones to design the bag is inspired by the ocean. The inside of this designer bag is made of vegetable tanned leather, wool, and cashmere.

Daily Mail quoted the designer of the bag, Carolina Boarini stating, ” Blue sapphires represent the depths of the oceans. Paraiba tourmaline reminds us of the uncontaminated Caribbean seas, and diamonds refer to the transparency of water when it falls in the form of rain.”

Moreover, the one who will buy this handbag will get her name embossed on the leather bag. Also, that person can meet the craftsman who is creating this bag, through live streaming.