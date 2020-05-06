With changing weather, you need to change your skincare routine too. In summer, the scorching heat can take away your natural glow and make your skin look dull. High temperature combined with humidity increase secretion of oil from skin. Also, the intense sun rays cause tanning by raising the secretion of melanin pigment. Basically, summer can be too harsh on your skin. From causing pre-mature ageing to change in skin colour, and onset of acne, pimples, and blemishes, summer can do all sorts of bad things to your skin. Also Read - Want an Acne Free And Moisturized Skin? Add Vitamin E into Your Skincare Routine

In normal situation, you could have headed towards a parlour to get a nice facial done. But in lockdown, you need to take care of your skin yourself. Here are a few summer skincare routine that be effective in keeping your face clean and radiant. Also Read - Sweat Very Hard Four Times a Day: PM Modi's 'Skincare' Tips

Use the right face wash

You should not use a single face wash in every weather condition. In winter, a nourishing face wash should be used. Whereas in summer, you must look for a face wash that can remove the excess oil from the skin. Also in case you have a dry skin, choose a non-foaming cleanser. Moreover, do not forget to wash your face at least twice a day in summer. It can prevent onset of skin conditions like acne, blemishes etc. Also Read - Nighttime Skincare Tips That Can Make You Look Glowing

Don’t forget to exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating skin helps in removing the dead cells from the pores so that your skin can breathe. It can also rejuvenate your skin and keep it healthy. To exfoliate, you can use a nice face scrub available in market. In case you wish to go natural, you can prepare a scrub at home too. To do that all you need is coffee grounds, oil, and sea salt. Mix them well and scrub your face with it. Doing this at least twice a week can give you required results.

Use a toner

In summer the scorching heat opens up your skin pores and that leads to clogging of these pores by dirt and oil. By using a toner, you can close the skin pores and prevent acne. Pick a refreshing toner that has aloe vera or cucumber in it.