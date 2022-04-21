Actor Alia Bhatt made for a stunning bride in an ivory bridal saree by Bollywood’s favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The 29-year-old actor opted for a minimalistic makeup look, which is quite unlike a conventional Indian bride. She was applauded for her no-makeup-makeup look as Alia opted for gently contoured cheeks, the light flush of colour on the lips, an unconventional hairstyle and no sign of layers on the face. Internet was quite impressed with the actor’s minimalistic bridal look and even tried to recreate it. Makeup artist Aarushi Oswal recreated Alia’s bridal look and it has left the internet amazed.Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Emotional Bride in This Unseen Picture From Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, Fans Say 'Mud Ke Na Dekho Dilbaron...!'

The Punjab-based makeup artist posted several pictures and reels on her social media handle dolled up in a similar bridal saree and jewellery. The caption on the post read, "Recreated this timeless look from the wedding of @aliaabhatt do you think I was able to pull this look off ?" (sic).

Aarushi enjoys a massive fan following on social media with 279k followers, and her recent post on Alia Bhatt's bridal look has gone viral. According to the description on her Instagram profile, she is an IAO certified Makeup Artist, Beauty and Fashion influencer.

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarushi Oswal (@aarushimakeupartist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarushi Oswal (@aarushimakeupartist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarushi Oswal (@aarushimakeupartist)

Netizens loved the recreation of Aarushi. A user wrote, “Love it ♥️♥️♥️”, while another user wrote, “This look is soo much better than the OG Alia bhatt look, love the add on of blush and nude lipstick.”

Aarushi is not the only one who has recreated Alia’s bridal look. A social media influencer named Heena Somani also tried to recreate the look with a twist. While Alia opted for a saree, the influencer decided to slip into a white and gold lehenga.

Heena wrote, “So much love for this recreation of Alia Bhatt’s bridal look! Beyond grateful to you guys for loving it as much as we loved creating it!”

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heena Somani (@heenasomani)

What are your thoughts on these recreated bridal looks? Yay or Nay?