Man Is Father To 48 Children: There are many types of people in this world with their own different and unique stories. There are some stories that no one believes when they hear them. This is one such case of a man who is a father to 48 children and is most likely to father more children even though he is single, i.e., not dating or married. According to media reports, at least 10 more children will be born to this person in the coming time. Actually, this man is a sperm donor and 48 children have been born by his donation. He is 31-year-old Kyle Gordy, a resident of Los Angeles, USA.Also Read - Kenan Thompson Shares Why He Couldn't Say No To Hosting The Emmys

Girls reject him, refuse to date him

Kyle Gordy rues that no girl is ready to date him or marry him because of his work as a sperm donor. As soon as the girl learns about his sperm donation work, they simply discard him and his status is still single. Also Read - India Hid Russian Origin Of Shipped Fuel And That ‘Bothers’ USA: RBI Deputy Governor

How does Kyle help people?

Kyle Gordy donates his sperm to such people who yearn for a child but are not able to conceive due to low sperm count. Kyle also uploads these services on social media. Interestingly, he does not go to the sperm bank but gives his sperm directly to women who need it. Kyle said that some people do not like to use sperm banks because the donors there are unknown. This means that new parents have no idea about the identity of the real father of their child. Also Read - 10 Frightening Facts About Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Detonated

Kyle has helped in settling many families but he himself is alone

Let us tell you that in the last 8 years, 4 dozen women have become mothers because of Kyle. Kyle himself, who settles the family of others, is not able to get into any relationship. Kyle said, “I haven’t dated anyone for 10 years. When I tell girls about my being a sperm donor, they do not seem interested in me.”

What do women say?

Kyle further said, “Girls tell me that they understand that I help women, but they do not want to be with a man who has children with other women.” Kyle told that he started sperm donation 8 years ago at the request of a lesbian couple. After this, responding to an online request, he started donating sperm to different women.