For high net worth individuals (HNI) clients who can travel to the US to get vaccinated, Mumbai-based Gem Tours & Travel has announced a coronavirus vaccine tourism package. “Be among the first to get Corona Vaccine: As soon as Pfizer Vaccine is officially published to sell America (tentative date 11 December), v r ready to get it done for select few VVIP clients…” this message was circulating on Whatsapp. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Maybe Here by April 2020 But Some Things Are Never Going be 'Normal' Again

The Whatsapp message further read that the package is priced at ₹1,74,999, which comprises Mumbai-New-York-Mumbai airfare, three-night/four days stay along with a shot of the vaccine, as per a report by TOI. Reportedly, the travel firm is pitching on the back on the back of Pfizer which has proven 95% efficacy in preventing COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine: Envoys From 100 Countries to Visit Pune's Serum Institute, Gennova Biopharma

If you are willing to go to the US for the COVID-19 vaccine, then the travel firm is booking packages on a first-come-first-serve basis with no advance or deposits. One needs to register with their names, email, phone number, age, any physical complications, and a passport copy, reported a leading publication. Also Read - PM Modi Indicated COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Ready in 4-5 Weeks: Karnataka CM

The firm also revealed that they are unable to respond to calls or messages due to floods of queries. Gem Tours & Travel firm was founded by chairman Jyotin Doshi in 1983. They operate in offices across Delhi, Gujarat, Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru. They have been serving over 45 countries across six continents.

The firm told Live Mint, “Everything we will arrange will be within laws of United States of America. We will only process your requirements. Right now, no time frame can be committed. We are keeping the list ready so as and when America allows foreigners to come and take the vaccine, we should not waste time because every life matters to their family members.”

P.S. This travel firm is not yet registered with the Indian Association of Tour Operators. It is a body that promotes travel and tourism in India.