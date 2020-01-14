Weight loss is a tough process. It requires you to work hard at the gym and keep moving. At times, it becomes a bit strenuous to workout every day and leads to loss of motivation. But what if we tell you that you can get the body of your dreams without moving a single body muscle? Sounds strange? Well, that’s is what a new research has found out. According to the scientists at the University of Michigan, a naturally acting protein called ‘Sestrin’ has the potential to give the benefits of a good workout.

This means that a simple protein in the body can help you make your tummy flat and give you ideal body weight. According to the researchers, this protein accumulates in your muscles following exercise. Increasing your body’s ability to make Sestrin can help you get the effects of doing exercises without actually doing them. This is good news for those who love sitting almost all the time and not doing anything productive. Though pills for Sestrin are yet not available, there are certain food that you can eat to increase the level of protein. Read on to know about them.

Eggs

Whole eggs are loaded with an array of vitamins, healthy fats, minerals, and antioxidants. Having eggs on a daily basis can raise the level of good cholesterol in the body and lower your risk of developing heart diseases. Also, eggs contain choline, which is a significant nutrient that most people are deficient of. Choline helps in building cell membranes and plays a vital role in producing signal molecules in the brain.

Almonds

Jam-packed with antioxidants, almonds can protect you against oxidative stress that is known to cause inflammation and cancer. Also, almonds are rich in vitamin E that helps in reducing your risk of developing cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Even if you have diabetes, almonds can help you control your blood sugar level.

Oats

Oats are one of the most healthy grains on the planet. They are a rich source of soluble fiber that helps in weight loss by increasing the feeling of fullness. Also, eating oats on a daily basis can increase the growth of good bacteria in the gut and boost the insulin response of your body cells.