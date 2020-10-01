Whenever we think of brides, the colour red comes to our minds. With changing time, brides have started to be adventurous when it comes to opting for their wedding outfits and their colours. These days, you would easily find them in peach coloured lehenga or red and maroon coloured saree. But did you ever think a bride can pull off an electric blue saree for her wedding? A new-age bride actually donned that and looked breathtaking. We are not exaggerating even a bit. Look at her pictures below for yourself. Also Read - Falguni Shane Peacock's Collection Focuses on The New Age Bride



This is Pune-based Ravina Satav, who is looking ethereal in her stunning blue Nauvari saree that she teamed up with a beautifully embroidered blouse. She enhanced her look for the special day with oxidized silver jewellery and tied her hair at the back and sported a Gajra. This Marathi bride is looking like a vision in this rich blue saree and rustic jewellery, and we can’t stop drooling over her wedding pictures.

Now let’s also talk about the man of the day, the groom. He is Pramod Nimhan in a royal Maratha attire. To complement her partner’s look, Pramod wore a blue turban and the same coloured stole. The couple’s outfits were designed by a Pune-based label, Syuta Bespoke.

The couple looks stunning together in matching attires. Would you like to go out of the way and opt for something like this? Let us know in the comment section below.