Thanks to the pandemic, there is a steep rise in the number of people who have gained oodles of weight during the pandemic, owing to many challenges and disruptions in their regular routine. Pandemic resulted in more stress, less sleep, unhealthy diet and overindulgence, which resulted in weight gain. To satiate the sweet cravings, we often go overboard by indulging in deserts or adding that extra teaspoon of sugar. If you are someone who loves to add that extra teaspoon of sugar to their morning cuppa, then this article might disappoint you. That extra teaspoon of sugar can make a dent on the weighing scale.Also Read - Here's Why You Feel 'Blah' After Christmas, Read on!

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija often share tips and tricks for a healthy lifestyle. This time, she talked about how 1 tsp sugar in your daily chai or coffee can make you gain weight. Makhija posted a short reel video on her official Instagram account, she explained that how 1tsp of sugar twice a day can make you gain 4 kilos in a year and 40 kilos in a decade. Makhija termed it as the unhealthiest way to add calories. Also Read - Study Reveals How Exercising at High Altitude Might Lower The Sugar Risk in Diabetic People

In the video, Makhija can be heard saying, “Always wondered how bad can just 1 teaspoon of sugar in my daily cup of tea or coffee be? Let’s do the math. One teaspoon of sugar two times a day, 365 days a year is four kilos of weight gain in one year. 10 years down the line, I am 40 kilos heavier. Only because I didn’t want to give up this one teaspoon of sugar in my daily cup of caffeine”

She captions her video, “One of the creepiest, emptiest and utterly unhealthiest ways for calories to sneak in – sugar!”

Weight gain and fluctuations in weight can happen for a variety of reasons, so anyone who experiences rapid, unexplained weight gain should see their doctor to determine the underlying cause and develop a treatment plan. Weight loss takes patience and discipline.