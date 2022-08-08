Rakhi is a festival that is usually celebrated during the day. Also, it is celebrated at a time when the weather is hot and humid. Daytime make-up has to be light, subtle and carefully done. This is because daylight shows up make-up flaws. Products with a matte (non-shiny) finish are better for the day.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: 60,000 Cow Dung Rakhis Made in Jaipur to Be Exported to America & Mauritius

If you have clear skin, leave out the foundation. After cleansing, apply an astringent lotion. This helps to close the pores. If the skin is normal to dry, apply a light moisturising lotion as a base. A water-based foundation is better. It should be close to your normal skin colour. After foundation, apply loose powder, and dust off the excess. A baby powder is good during the day, as it is light and translucent. Or leave out the foundation and apply only compact powder. It reduces the oily look. Blend well and make sure that no lines are visible.

For blush-on do not use too much and blend well; like a gradual flush on the face.

Line your eyelids with brown or grey eye shadow. This gives a softer effect to the day. Then, apply mascara, which helps to make the eyes look darker and brighter, but prevents the “heavily made-up” look. If you wish to add glamour, apply a line of dull gold or silver eye shadow close to the lashes and apply highlighter under the brows. Or, dark brown or dark grey eye shadow can be applied over black eyeliner for a muted effect, so that it does not look too harsh.

For lipstick, use light pastel colours like mauve, brown or pink, provided it complements your skin colour. If you have a sallow (yellowish) complexion, avoid shades of orange and go for pinks. The colours should not be too intense. If you like, you can wear only lip gloss. For darker skin, go for plum, wine or burgundy as lipstick colours. For fair skins, use beige, pink or orange undertones.

Glamour Quotient for the Day: Select only one unique and glamorous piece of jewellery and build your outfit around it, like a large, dramatic pendant, or long earrings. For darker skin, go for plum, wine or burgundy as lipstick colours.

Carry a few items in your handbag, so that you can freshen up your make-up. One of the most important is a powder compact, which contains pressed powder. It is very useful for touching up foundation, or even remove oiliness. Carry some wet tissues too. First dab your face with the tissue, to remove oil and sweat. Then apply the powder all over, or wherever necessary.

Remember to carry your lipstick to refresh. First wipe off with tissue. Apply powder on the lips and re-apply the lipstick. A small mirror, comb and brush are absolute musts for the hand bag. You can even carry a small bottle of cologne to refresh yourself.