This Wedding Season, Shahnaz Husain Gives Tips For Quick Party Make-up

Party and wedding season is on! Are you looking for the best version of yourself at these events? Follow these simple steps by Shahnaz Husain to ensure your makeup sits perfectly and you stand out in the crowd

Today’s trends favour the “natural” look in make-up foundation. While choosing foundation for a very fair skin, go for beige with a rosy tint. If the complexion is fair, but sallow (yellowish), avoid pink tones and go for beige or biscuit. Olive complexions look better with brownish beige, while for brown and dark skins, try out foundation colours in natural brown tones. To add glamour, go for gold foundation, to add a golden glow to the skin. Then apply a golden tinted powder. Powder helps to “set” the foundation. While applying powder, pay more attention to the oily areas of the face, like nose, forehead and chin. Press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. Use a blusher, but apply less. Give the complexion a healthy glow. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. You can use your finger tips to dot the area with blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotches. Go for the smoky eyes look. After applying eye shadow, apply eye liner close to the lashes on upper eyelid. Then smudge it with a cotton bud. Then apply a dark shadow over it and blend it outwards and slightly upwards. Apply liner just below lower lashes, smudge it and then apply eye shadow. To add glamour, use mauve or pink eye shadow, instead of brown or grey, with silver or gold highlights. For darker skin, go for plum, wine or burgundy lipstick colours. For fair skins, use beige, pink or orange undertones. A dark complexion looks good in bright colours. Avoid very pale colours. For normal Indian complexion, go for warm earthy colours, like coral, wine, plum, strawberry, orange, tangerine, red and shades of red. A dark pink or rose-red would look good too. Even brick-red may suit. Add glamour to party make-up! Good grooming is a total effect and the smallest details count. Believe it, chipped nail varnish or untidy hair can mar the total effect. So, give yourself a manicure and pedicure the day before the big night. In fact, after soaking the hands and feet in warm water, massage with a rich cream, so that the skin is smooth and soft. Pay attention to details like waxing and threading too, at least a day in advance.