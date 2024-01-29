Home

Lifestyle

Throbbing Headache in Winters? Sip on These 5 Beverages to Get Relief

Headaches can leave a person miserable. But, sipping on these drinks could be the rescue you need!

Throbbing Headache in Winters? Sip on These 5 Beverages to Get Relief (Freepik)

Headaches can strike at the most inconvenient times, leaving us searching for relief. While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, certain drinks have properties that might help alleviate that pounding sensation. Let’s explore five beverages that could potentially offer some respite.

Dehydration is a common culprit behind headaches. Reaching for a glass of water is often the simplest remedy.

Herbal Tea: Herbal teas, like peppermint or chamomile, not only hydrate but also contain compounds that may provide relaxation, offering relief from tension headaches.”Herbal teas with chamomile and peppermint are hydration heroes that work wonders for headache relief via different processes. Menthol, which is found in peppermint, helps to ease tension headaches by promoting blood flow and relaxing muscles. It has a calming impact in addition to its cooling sensation. Chamomile’s relaxing properties help to reduce tension, which is a typical headache trigger. Both teas can reduce headaches caused by dehydration by increasing overall hydration,” says Nutritionist Apurva Agarwal. Green Tea: For those accustomed to a morning coffee ritual, the caffeine in coffee can constrict blood vessels, potentially easing the pain. Green tea, with its moderate caffeine content and antioxidants, might offer a gentler alternative. However, it’s crucial not to overdo it, as too much caffeine can lead to rebound headaches. According to Nutritionist Apurva Green tea and coffee both contain caffeine, which is well known for its ability to relieve headaches. She asserts, “It relieves pressure that can lead to headaches by narrowing blood vessels and decreasing blood flow in the brain. Both tension headaches and migraines are less common thanks to this dual mechanism. Drinking green tea or coffee in moderation might be a quick and all-natural way to help reduce headache symptoms.” Ginger Tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that could make it a contender for headache relief. Create a soothing ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. This concoction not only helps with inflammation but also calms the stomach, addressing any potential nausea associated with headaches.The natural cure of ginger infusion works wonders for headaches. Nutritionist Apurva adds, “It has gingerol, a bioactive substance that blocks the brain’s pain pathways to lessen discomfort. Ginger also increases blood flow, which reduces stress and helps with headache relief. People can use the ginger infusion to get its medicinal benefits, which makes it calming and all-encompassing.” Magnesium Smoothie: Magnesium deficiency has been linked to migraines. Almond milk, rich in magnesium, can be a tasty solution. Blending it with a banana, which also contains magnesium, creates a delicious smoothie that might aid in preventing or alleviating headaches. It’s a nutritious option that doubles as a delightful treat. Nutritionist Apurva says that the magnesium in almond milk helps to relax muscles, which relieves tension that can cause headaches. “Magnesium also promotes healthy nerve function, which lessens headache frequency and intensity. Regularly consuming almond milk may help increase magnesium intake overall, which may help avoid headaches,” adds Nutritionist Apurva. Cherry Juice: Tart cherry juice boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These qualities may help reduce headache intensity and duration. Incorporating this vibrant juice into your daily routine might be a flavorful way to fend off those pesky headaches.

“Rich in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, Tart cherry juice has anti-inflammatory qualities that could potentially reduce headache pain. These substances may lessen headache-related stress and discomfort since they have been shown to lower inflammation and oxidative stress,” says Nutritionist Apurva.

“While these drinks may provide relief for some, it’s essential to listen to your body and consult with a healthcare professional if headaches persist. Hydration, caffeine in moderation, ginger’s anti-inflammatory benefits, magnesium-rich options, and the potential of cherry juice are all worth exploring. Finding the right beverage to complement your headache management strategy might just be a sip away.”

(With IANs Inputs)

