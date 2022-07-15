Tick fever is a very common infectious disease among dogs. It is a contagious disease and dogs are very likely to contract it even from a small walk outside. The parasites easily latch onto the fur of the pet and make their way to the skin where they feed on the blood of the dog. As a result, the parasites can directly transfer diseases to the pet.Also Read - Viral Video: This Super Cute Clip of Dogs Playing Catch With Balloon Will Make Your Day Brighter | Watch

Tick fever can be detrimental to pets. In case the diagnosis and treatment are delayed then it can take a toll on the functioning of the vital organs. The problem only gets compounded as it can be difficult to recognize tick fever. The symptoms of high fever are common to other illnesses as well. Hence, many times it is mistaken for common fever. Therefore, pet parents need to keep a close eye to look out for tick fever symptoms in dogs. Generally, after being bitten by a tick, it takes around 7 to 21 days to develop the symptoms of tick fever.

In the initial stage, dogs will show symptoms like lousiness and lethargy. They might even look pale. In extreme conditions, they develop high fever and their faeces can have blood stains.

Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails lists down other symptoms to look for tick fever in the pet.

Fever above 103.5

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Occasional vomiting and diarrhea

Stiffness in joints and limbs

Joint inflammation

Swollen lymph nodes

Coughing

Difficulty in breathing

Nasal discharge

Abdominal pain

Neurological issues or bone marrow failure

Bleeding from the nose

Slow blood stopping time

Pet parents also need to be aware of complicated and uncomplicated conditions of tick fever. Uncomplicated cases are characterized by acute illness, depression, anorexia, pale gums, and dark urine. In certain cases, dogs develop jaundice where they are down with yellow gums and eyes and can even collapse suddenly. On the other hand, in complicated cases, there is acute kidney failure, breathing problems, swelling of the legs, and neurological disorders. In extreme cases, there are instances of shock, vomiting, and even death.

Purplish-red spots in the mouth, abdomen and eyelids are also indicative of tick fever. Many dogs even show symptoms where they experience altered mental state, poor balance, and spinal sensitivity.

Having taken a look at the symptoms to recognize tick fever in dogs, the very next step lies in taking timely and appropriate treatment. Tick fever with few complications can be recovered when the fever is spotted in the early stage and treated immediately. One should make sure to not treat tick fever at home and seek expert help from the vet as tick treatment cannot be cured without proper diagnosis.

It is always better to take preventive measures to keep tick fever at bay rather than addressing the repercussions of the fever. Pet parents must go for regular ectoparasite control under the supervision of a veterinary doctor/hospital, and take annual screenings, and diligence.