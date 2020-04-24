While the world is surrounded by seemingly perpetual gloom of COVID-19, we all are trying to be hopeful and live this tragic time in the best way we can. During the lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic, people are stuck at their homes and are looking for ways to entertain themselves and not let the boredom kill them. Amidst this crisis, Tik-Tok has emerged as an exciting way to connect with acquaintances and have fun. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 3: Salman Khan Keeps His Word And Pays Money to Radhe Crew Members Amid Lockdown, Makeup Artist Confirms

Recently, it has come up with a new challenge called “Make-up Brush Challenge”. If you are missing dressing up and putting on make-up to step outside your house, this Tik-Tok challenge is for you. Now is the the time for make-up lovers to take out their brushes and have some have some real fun with them. Want a step-to-step guide to take part in “Make-up Brush Challenge”? Read further. Also Read - Nargis Fakhri's Candy Floss Hair-Unicorn Makeup Leaves Fans Wide-Eyed, Rockstar Actor Blames it on Boredom | Watch

“Make-up Brush Challenge” Guide

You need a few friends to take part in this Tik-Tok drama. All you need to do is to change your look from pajama girl to a fully glammed up queen. In the process, you will need your make-up brush and a nice soundtrack. Here is how to begin: Also Read - 'Have Some Respect': Iraqi Beauty Vlogger Slammed After She Posts 'Coronavirus Makeup' Tutorial

A group of friends needs to decide their roles in the video as it is technical.

Take out your make-up brushes.

The first person needs to appear in the camera with no-make-up look then she needs to grab a brush from any side she wants and then comes the decked up look.

The same person needs to drop the make-up brush.

Now, the other one should look like catching the brush from above and using it as the first one did.

Now, you can cover the camera with that brush and the third person can grab it from the front.

Repeat it with the help of as many friends as you can and then edit the videos.

The clips should be put in such a way that the video appears in a continuation.

You can add any filter and soundtrack of your choice to make the Tik-Tok video look interesting.

Here is one of the Tik-Tok videos for your reference: