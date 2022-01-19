Mumbai: When you notice body hair and immediately feel disgusted, consider where that dislike originates from. The year is 2022, and many of us still feel burdened by the unrealistic standards of beauty. Actor Tillotama Shome graciously refuses to follow these standards in her latest Instagram post. The actor took to her social media handle this morning to show off her underarm hair. She posed for the photo in a tank top, proud and unafraid to show off her not-so-smooth armpits by lifting her arms.Also Read - Diabetic? Include Rajma In Your Diet Today | Here's Why

Sharing an inspiring note on her Instagram account, Tillotama Shome wrote, "I do say Sorry a lot. The worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone's apology as if it's a Hello. I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better. The visceral ones of course, slip out of your mouth in silence. The t-shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more. (Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. Its not a statement. I also wax. I also don't.) Good day! (sic)."

Take a look at Tillotama Shome’s inspiring post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Tillotama who carried a big smile in her picture won the hearts of people on the internet. Women’s body hair is considered unattractive by mainstream beauty standards. However, as the times change, so does our perception of beauty. Many people from the industry appreciated her unapologetic and raw self with powerful comments. Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Your post is most unapologetic @tillotamashome KUDOS girl. Love love lovvvvve it ! More power to you. Masaba Masaba fame Rytasha Rathore commented, “I just love you.” Her fans too swamped with positive comments like how beautiful and inspiring they found this post to be. One of the users wrote, “You are a star, so resonate with it” while one of them wrote, “Love the way you are” with a red heart.

Celebrities like her exemplify how beautiful body hair can be when it is embraced. Body hair is a personal choice that allows you to express yourself in any way you desire while avoiding shame and pressure. Let’s stop idolising unusual beauty standards!

Did you too find her post inspiring as we did? Watch this space for more updates.