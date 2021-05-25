The ancient Indian system of Ayurveda, which originated roughly 5000 years ago, is indeed a goldmine and a game-changer when it comes to personal care as well as maintaining the holistic well-being of individuals. For enhancing the beauty in a person, Ayurveda addresses three core pillars – namely Roopam (external beauty), Gunam (internal beauty), and Vayastyag (lasting beauty); furthermore, the system works on balancing three types of ‘doshas’ (faults or problems) i.e. Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Also Read - Here’s What Ayurveda Recommends For a Healthy Mind Amid COVID-19

Caroleen Gomez, Founder, Rêvées Clive shares skincare and haircare tips based on the timeless traditional wisdom of Ayurveda:

It is vital to select and use skincare products based on your own skin type. For instance, if you are someone with oily skin, gel-based products are most likely to suit you, as they can quickly get absorbed into the skin and provide hydration. On the other hand, for people with dry skin, hydrating creams or lotions will be good choices.

Aloe Vera, when used daily and consistently, can act as an excellent hair and skin conditioner. For having smooth and glowing skin, apply Aloe Vera all over the face and neck, keep it on for 15-20 minutes and then simply rinse off with water. Whereas Aloe Vera gel can be used both as a regular conditioner and as a deep conditioner for your hair.

Herbal products like honey and coffee can be used for exfoliation, and lavender oil can be applied gently from face to feet for a complete mind-and-body soothing experience. A proper whole-body Ayurvedic oil massage relieves stress and also gives an instantly radiant look to your skin!

Sandalwood along with either rosewater or raw milk and turmeric can be combined to make an evergreen face pack at home. This face mask not only has wonderful skin-whitening properties but also prevents acne, reduces blemishes, and gives you perfect glowing skin over the longer term.

Aloe Vera when mixed with honey and a choice of suitable hair oil (such as Bhringraj or Amla oil) makes a great combination for a versatile hair mask, which is able to condition your dry hair deeply and prevent hair fall, instead promoting strong hair growth.

In Conclusion

Through the ages, Ayurveda has always offered a holistic approach to haircare and skincare, and the benefits of using the Ayurveda-derived tips within the daily lives and lifestyle of individuals have been proven to be highly effective and without any side effects. The best part is that you can implement almost all of these tips/suggestions easily and quickly while being at home. Add to these the fact that the time-tested knowledge and recommendations for self-care that we have derived from Ayurveda happens to be relevant even today, and will continue to be so forever – and we have so many reasons why turning to Ayurveda in order to have shiny and strong hair and naturally-glowing skin becomes a must for anyone and everyone!

(Inputs from Caroleen Gomez, Founder, Rêvées Clive)