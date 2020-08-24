The ongoing pandemic has brought a significant change in people’s mindset and behaviour in terms of saving and expenditure. The public is more into timeless buys. Nobody wants to spend recklessly on jewelleries. Instead of trend-based shopping, people are now going for staple jewellery pieces that are classic too and can match with almost all the attires. If you are planning to buy some accessories during the current pandemic, here are certain pieces you should go for. Also Read - Stylish Ways to Layer Your Jewellery Pieces And Look Flattering

Peral Neckpiece

A pearl neckpiece looks stunning when paired with a floral or plain saree and black dresses. It can make you look elegant and classy. If you wish to have a sophisticated look for a party, you must wear a pearl necklace. You should also go for a pair of pearl earrings to make the look even more gorgeous. Also Read - Thinking to Buy Jewellery Online? Beware of These Things

Hoop Earrings

A pair of gold hoops are in trend for a long time and will remain a classic pair of jewellery. From a Saree to Salwar suit, to casual clothing, hoop earrings can be paired with almost every attire. You must own a pair of this jewellery piece.

Chandbaalis

Ladies who wear traditional attires a lot should go for Chanbaalis. Whether it is a lehenga, saree, or salwar suit, Chandbaalis can go perfectly with every traditional outfit. This jewellery piece can enhance your look within seconds.

Gem-set Jewellery

A diamond necklace with a gemstone engraved in it can give you an elegant look. It is a perfect addition to your timeless jewellery collection. Diamond and gemstones never go out of fashion. Even a basic outfit looks stunning when paired with a gem-set jewellery.