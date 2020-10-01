A few days ago, we informed you about the ‘Berlin Patient’ Timothy Ray Brown, who was diagnosed with cancer once again. Sadly, he is no more now. Timothy was the first person to be cured of HIV. He developed leukemia 12 years ago and was living well after going through the bone marrow transplant treatment. Unfortunately, last year, his cancer reoccurred, became terminal, and finally claimed his life. We mourn Timothy Ray Brown’s death with a heavy heart and pray for the peaceful journey of his soul. Also, here we tell you all about leukemia, the condition that caused his untimely death. Also Read - World's First Person to be Cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown, Dies of Cancer at 54

What is Leukemia? Also Read - First Man to Beat HIV Infection Now Dying From Terminal Cancer

Leukemia is a blood cancer in which there is an uncontrollable growth of the white blood cells (WBCs), which are responsible for protecting your body from invasion of harmful pathogens and abnormal cells. When the WBCs start dividing too quickly, they do not work normally and crowd out the red blood cells and blood platelets. Notably, WBCs are produced in the bone marrow. In case of leukemia, this spongy tissue produces abnormal WBCs.

Symptoms of Leukemia

Leukemia is characterised by symptoms including fever, persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, enlarged spleen, swollen lymph nodes, and recurrent nosebleed. People suffering from this deadly condition also experience excessive sweating, bone pain, and tiny red spots on skin.

Causes of Leukemia

Though the exact cause behind leukemia is unknown, doctors believe, it occurs when the WBCs undergo mutation in their DNA. This leads to rapid and abnormal growth of these cells.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Leukemia

Doctors conduct a physical exam to check for signs and symptoms of leukemia. They also recommend blood tests to determine if you have abnormal level of WBCs. Bone marrow test is also performed to confirm the condition. As a part of this test, a sample of bone marrow is removed from the hipbone of the patient and is sent to a lab for test.