As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert has shared key tips for baby's skin care this monsoon season.

According to the expert, with a change in the season, it is advisable to change your baby's skincare routine to include season-friendly products.

Babies have very sensitive skin, and this makes it important to take extra care of their skin by ensuring that it is moisturised and nourished.

“Following a monsoon skincare routine for your little one can help tackle skin concerns, right from diaper rashes to cradle cap and itchy scalp,” said Dr Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

“A proper monsoon head-to-heel skincare routine using safe and gentle products will help you tackle the common skin concerns during the season,” Babshet added.

According to the expert, skincare tips for the monsoon that every mother should are: Daily bath, haircare to tackle itchy scalp and cradle cap, keeping skin dry after a bath, preventing diaper rashes and choosing appropriate monsoon clothing.

“During the daily bath, choose a gentle baby soap enriched with olive oil and almond. almond oil helps moisturize baby’s skin, and olive oil helps nourish and protect skin from dryness,” Babshet advised.

“Take the herbal route for your baby’s hair care by using a gentle baby shampoo infused with herbs like hibiscus and chickpea as hibiscus helps moisturize and condition hair and chickpea helps nourish hair,” she added.

The expert also stressed that keep the skin of the babies dry after a bath.

“Post bath, gently pats dry, especially the areas with skin folds, such as cheeks, neck, chin, and knees,” she said.

According to Babshet, diaper rashes are caused due to the wetness from the nappy. The best way to prevent a nappy rash is by using a diaper rash cream infused with Yashoda Bhasma and almond oil.

“Also, dress your baby in full and light clothing, preferably made of cotton fabrics. Avoid overdressing your baby; instead, keep a light jacket or a thin blanket handy when it gets cold,” she added.

In addition to following these simple tips, keep the environment clean as it will help protect your baby from mosquitoes and insect bites. Use mosquito nets and ensure there is no stagnant water around the house.