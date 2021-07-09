The most romantic season is here. Monsoon brings joy and the season synonyms to sitting on a couch, sipping your favourite chai with pakoras on the side, and enjoying the rains. But the real struggle begins when we need to step out and do daily chores. No matter how careful we may have been, all of us, at some point or the other, have reached our college/office flaunting those not-so-welcome splash marks, thanks to racing vehicles on pothole-ridden roads. As the rainy season is here, it is important to take precautions against slip-and-fall accidents.Also Read - Monsoon Likely To Reach Delhi Around July 10, Most-Delayed in 15 Years: IMD

A slip-and-fall can often lead to painful injuries, sprains, fractures, bruises, and other medical consequences. It is important to be careful to prevent such falls. There are factors that one should keep in mind before walking on that wet floor/road. Factors which can lead to the slip-and-fall situation can be inappropriate footwear, vitamin D deficiency, difficulty in walking or balancing, darkness or insufficient lighting, eyesight issue. Also Read - Light Rains Likely to Bring Relief From Scorching Heat in Delhi on Friday: IMD

Types of injuries that can happen:

According to Indian Express, hand, wrist, hip fractures, sprained ankles and wrists, knee damage, shoulder dislocation, muscle sprain and pain, spine and nerve damage, cuts and bruises, traumatic brain injury (TBI), scratches, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerve injuries can take happen. Also Read - Skincare: Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin This Monsoon

Tips to avoid slip-and-fall accidents:

Use handrails while walking on stairs.

Avoid dark pathways, instead, use well-lit pathways or use flashlights.

Always wear slip-resistant shoes or footwear, avoid wet surfaces. A rubber-soled shoe works well.

Stay vigilant.

Do not use cell phones when walking on the road.

Always use pedestrian paths or walkways.

Make sure you wipe your feet on a mat when entering a building or a house.

Avoid stepping in what appear to be small puddles or wet patches in parking lots.

Get your eyes checked

Improve your balance by doing strength training

Take Vitamin D prescribed by the doctors.

This monsoon, be alert and avoid those slips.