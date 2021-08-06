The coronavirus pandemic has made masks mandatory and also life-saving. A mask has become one of our main accessories! Most women feel reluctant to wear too much make-up when they are wearing masks.Also Read - 6 Home Remedies to Cure Open Pores on Oily Skin by Shahnaz Husain

Naturally, there are changes in make-up, which are reflected in the supply chains of make-up items. Lipstick sales, for instance, are showing a downward trend. With half the face covered by a mask, the use of lipstick and also foundations has become less. Many have stopped using foundation and use powder compact. In fact, waterproof and smudge-proof products would be more suitable to wear under a mask. Also Read - Easy And Natural Home Remedies For a Bright Smile Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

Another major change is that there is less emphasis on lipstick and more emphasis on eye make-up. The trend is now to accentuate eye make-up. Kaajal, eye pencils, eyeliner and eye shadows are becoming more popular. In fact, the prediction is that various shades of eye shadow will be trendy. Since the emphasis is on eyes, one must pay more attention to grooming the eyebrows on one’s own, by plucking and shaping them. Also Read - Model Showcases Stunning Wedding Gown Made Entirely of 1500 Discarded Face Masks | See Pics

According to an expert, currently “smoky eye, glitter and pastel hues are best picks for eye shadows. Coloured mascaras and eyeliners should make a comeback.” Many are also predicting that transparent masks will become the trend, so that women can wear bright lipstick, which will be visible under the mask.

You may not be wearing your lipstick, but continue taking care of the skin on the lips, so that the skin of the lips does not suffer under the mask. Apply lip balm. Or, apply almond oil on the lips at night and leave it on overnight.

Wearing a mask for long hours, while you are outdoors in the sun can lead to partial tanning of the skin. The area outside the mask becomes tanned. So, carry out treatments that help to produce an even colour tone. Apply sunscreen on the exposed area before going out in the sun. If your skin is oily, use a sunscreen gel. Anti-tan sunscreens are available.

All said and done, make-up will never go out of fashion. Make-up not only makes one look good but also feel good. It is said that wearing lipstick actually lifts the look immediately and also elevates the mood. Therefore, we are all looking forward to the time when the pandemic will end and make-up will be popular again.