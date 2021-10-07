Hair thinning is a natural ageing process for some men and in some, it happens at such an accelerated phase that it is more like the situation of blink and the hair are gone. In both cases, the feeling is the same: Why me? They might try to laugh it off but being called ‘uncle’ because of lack of hair is just not acceptable.Also Read - Benefits of Tying Your Hair: Does it Really Control Breakage And Hair Fall? | Expert Speaks

Your hair might be thinning but that does not mean you have to live with it. Today there are a number of tools and treatments at your disposal to help you successfully combat hair loss. All you have to do is take action. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares tips to cover thinning hair.

In men hair fall happens in three ways:

You start losing hair from the crown of your head

There is overall thinning in on your scalp

You are losing hair from the temples

A simple before and after comparison of photos will give you a fair idea if you have a problem with thinning hair or not. There can be many reasons for it such as androgenetic alopecia, ageing, smoking, alcohol and drugs, poor eating choices, stress, medications, lack of exercise, scalp infections and diseases such as lupus and diabetes. There is no way of knowing when the problem will strike but there are things you can do to delay and, in some cases, reverse it.

Powders and concealers are messy options for covering hair thinning toupees are a thing of the past. In order to cover hair thinning there is a three-pronged approach that you need to take. It includes working with your dermatologist/hair specialist, consulting your stylist and taking extra care of hair at home. Let us look at them one by one.

Professional hair thinning treatments: If you are suffering from androgenetic alopecia then there is no permanent cure but there are many effective treatments that can help with hair regrowth and slow down hair loss. Consult with your hair specialist and start the appropriate treatment asap. The options include:

Rogaine/Minoxidil topical application that helps bring more blood and nutrients to the hair follicles. Results take about 2-6 months. Once you start this be consistent with this treatment. It is easy to use and very pocket friendly. Finasteride/ Propecia is an oral medication that you need to take. Results take anywhere from few months to a year. QR678 hair regrowth therapy: This new made in India innovation is earning accolades worldwide. It not only helps stop hair fall but also promotes faster and healthier hair regrowth without any side effects and the results are permanent.

Anti-fungal shampoos containing ketoconazole help fight any infection on the scalp. For best results leave it on your scalp for at least five minutes.

Hair transplant is the last resort for people who have dead hair follicles. However, done inexpertly it can cause a weird-looking hairline that will spoil your style.

Professional hair treatments work well when you take immediate action. Integrate a healthy lifestyle for better results.

How your hairstylist can help: While the treatments show their effect, you can try styling your hair in a different way to covering up the thinning. There are many hairstyles that work for guys. You look for celebrities with similar facial cuts as you for options.

At home you can adopt some home remedies like