Dandruff is a stubborn scalp issue that becomes intense especially in the cold season This winter woe can become a reason for embarrassment in front of others. Imagine yourself donning a stunning all-black attire and then a person sitting next to you noticing the snowfall on your shoulders instead of your outfit or beauty. It is upsetting, right? Also Read - How to Use Neem Leaves to Get Rid of Dandruff

Dandruff can not only cause embarrassment but itchiness on the scalp too. It is not easy to get rid of dandruff. You need to be consistent in your efforts to bid adieu to this skin problem. But, firstly you need to know the possible causes behind the onset of dandruff. It can occur due to various factors including having an oily scalp, not cleaning hair enough, dry skin, sensitivity to haircare products, psoriasis, eczema, etc. Here we tell you a few effective home remedies to get rid of dandruff. Also Read - Hair Care: How to Get Rid of Chronic Dandruff

Try Neem Water

Neem has strong anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Also, Neem leaves have anti-inflammatory effects and blood purifying elements that can help you keep your scalp away from dandruff and let your hair grow long. You can use Neem water to get instant relief from itchiness and discomfort that come along with dandruff. All you need to do is boil around 40 Neem leaves in 1 liter of water. Turn off the heat and let the boiled Neem water rest for a few hours. After washing your hair with a mild shampoo, pour Neem water on your hair and let it dry on its own. Also Read - Dandruff And Garlic: What is The Link?

Lemon Wash

Lemon is known to have strong anti-fungal properties that can help you get rid of this skin condition. You need to boil the peels of 4-5 lemons and then let the water cool down. After that, apply the cool solution on your scalp and hair. Doing this regularly can help you get relief from dandruff within a week.

Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can balance the alkalinity of baking soda and the mixture can balance the pH of your scalp. Apple cider vinegar has anti-fungal properties that can help in flushing out dandruff. To use them, take a bowl and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar. Mix them well and apply on your scalp. Give your head a light massage for 2 minutes then rinse off with cool water. Doing this twice a week can give you the required result.

Ginger And Beetroot Paste

These two veggies can make chronic dandruff a thing of the past. All you need to do is to grind ginger and beetroot and apply the paste on your scalp at night before going to bed. Wash your hair the next morning using a mild shampoo.