Getting back on track with your diet after Ramadan fasting is not difficult. After all, you have to resume what you do the rest of the 11 months of the year. However, going back to the regular three-four meals a day after a month of Ramadan fasting can be a bit tricky for the body. The past month, you had been eating sehri early morning and then ending it with iftaar in the evening while fasting in between for nearly 12 hours. When you want to put your body back on track after this, you will need to follow a few tips:

Do not indulge in unhealthy food, junk food, eating outside, oily and excessively spicy food. This rule holds true for any other month of the year but especially after fasting because your body is likely to suffer from indigestion, acidity and bloating. Make sure that you are having plenty of fibre in the form of wholegrain foods, raw salads, vegetables. You also need to eat lean protein that is not overprocessed. Include curd and buttermilk in your diet. This will not only aid digestion and alleviate stomach problems but it will also keep you cool in this hot weather.

Just because you have observed fast for a month, it doesn’t mean that you can overeat now! Listen to your stomach and stop eating once you feel moderately full. Even if you are eating healthy, you cannot overeat, if you want to keep your digestion in good shape.

Make sure to hydrate yourself with plenty of liquids. These will keep you full too and curb your hunger pangs. Drink water, coconut water, kokum sherbet, lemon juice, sugarcane juice and other natural fruit juices.

If you had skipped exercising all these days because of fasting, you need to get back to the grind. Start your regular workouts with a bit of warm up to make sure your muscles don’t get stressed. Start your day with yoga asanas and follow it up with some running or any other form of cardio to begin with.