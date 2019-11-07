Is there anyone in your family who has recently gone through heart surgery and feeling alone? If yes, you immediately need to comfort him otherwise, the person may die soon. This is what a new study has revealed. According to research published in the journal Heart, “Heart patients who are lonely have an increased risk of dying within a year of leaving the hospital.”

This clearly means that loneliness is a serious health risk. The scientists involved in the study explained that loneliness is linked to changes in cardiovascular, neuroendocrine and immune function. This emotional state can also lead to unhealthy lifestyle choices that can bring negative health outcomes. That is why today we are listing some of the effective ways to take care of your loved one post heart surgery.

Lend a helping hand

This is one of the most important parts of the care after heart surgery. Post resection, a patient cannot be physically active. He may struggle with his daily responsibility and need your help. Small things like bringing things to him, cooking a meal, taking care of his pet can be of great help.

Show your presence

Just after an operation, a patient generally stays in the hospital for a few days. During this time, you must make sure that he doesn’t feel lonely. To do that, take out time and stay with him. Simply sitting beside him and watching a series or just talking can make the patient feel that he is important. During the recovery, loneliness may cause stress and anxiety. So, to reinforce a positive mood, just be there.

Try to be a positive distraction

According to a study published in the Journal Psychological Science, distracting patients can be of good help in making them forget their pain temporarily. And, this can have a great impact on their health and recovery. Engage them mentally in funny and positive talks or work.