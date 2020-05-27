In India, domestic air travel has started with an array of precautionary measures to protect cabin crew members and passengers from contracting coronavirus. But how safe is it to fly during the pandemic when the virus continues to affect a large number of people worldwide? Also Read - Coronavirus Prevention: Reason Why You Should Opt For a Copper Mask
Honestly, you are not safe the moment you step outside your house and your risk of getting sick is always high as we have entered the third phase of the coronavirus pandemic and the cases are multiplying rapidly. Additionally, flights are considered as one of the germiest places to be in as it is a closed environment. Viruses can easily breed there. Also Read - Coronavirus Recession: India's GDP Likely to Contract 5% in FY21: Crisil
From lavatory, to food, and headrest, there are various surfaces on a flight where respiratory droplets from an infected person can deposit and increase your risk of coming in contact with them. So, you should not travel unless it is extremely necessary. Also, pregnant women, people above 65 years of age, and those with coronavirus symptoms should not travel at all. In case, you decide to go on board, here are certain must-follow tips that you need to keep in mind. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 2,091 New Cases, State Inches Closer to Crossing 55,000-Mark
- Sanitise your baggage after going through security and post the check-out. Also, make sure you wear gloves throughout your journey.
- Keep a sanitiser handy. Do not rely on an airline’s safety measures. Keep sanitising your belongings from time to time to avoid any chance of contracting the virus.
- Sanitise your seat and headrest before sitting. Avoid contact with doors, knobs, tray tables etc. as much as you can.
- Use of lavatories and washrooms should be avoided unless extremely necessary. Also, do not touch your mask or remove it throughout your journey.
- Keep a safe distance from other passengers and sanitise your hands after you deboard.
- Take a bath after you reach your destination and immediately wash all your clothes with detergent and water. Disinfect your belongings too.