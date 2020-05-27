In India, domestic air travel has started with an array of precautionary measures to protect cabin crew members and passengers from contracting coronavirus. But how safe is it to fly during the pandemic when the virus continues to affect a large number of people worldwide? Also Read - Coronavirus Prevention: Reason Why You Should Opt For a Copper Mask

Honestly, you are not safe the moment you step outside your house and your risk of getting sick is always high as we have entered the third phase of the coronavirus pandemic and the cases are multiplying rapidly. Additionally, flights are considered as one of the germiest places to be in as it is a closed environment. Viruses can easily breed there.

From lavatory, to food, and headrest, there are various surfaces on a flight where respiratory droplets from an infected person can deposit and increase your risk of coming in contact with them. So, you should not travel unless it is extremely necessary. Also, pregnant women, people above 65 years of age, and those with coronavirus symptoms should not travel at all. In case, you decide to go on board, here are certain must-follow tips that you need to keep in mind.