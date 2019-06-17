You can hurt your back when doing the mundane of things. One of the riskiest times when you can hurt your back is when you are commuting. Our pothole-ridden roads coupled with the movement of vehicles can ruin your back and give you a backache. Dr Sara Ansari, Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic shares some important points to keep in mind when travelling by car, flight or a bike:

When using a two-wheeler:

A two-wheeler does not have any back support. You can easily get into a bad posture. Additionally, carrying heavy bags when using a two-wheeler, can be dangerous. Especially for those who live a sedentary lifestyle, their back and spine muscles are not strong enough to carry the load for long hours. This causes aches and pains.

Tip: One should choose a two-wheeler which distributes the weight between their wrists and their back. As far as possible, avoid carrying any heavy load so as to evade leaning forward which leads to imbalance.

When using a car:

Travelling in a car for more than 30 minutes can stress your back. This is because when we are driving, we tend to lean forward.

Tip: Lumbar support is necessary when travelling by car. Adjust your seat in such a way that your spine is aligned against the backrest and the middle of your head is supported by the headrest.

When travelling by train or flight:

Our normal posture is S-shaped. Sitting in the same position for a long duration in the train or the plane makes people lean forward and bend their back to form a C shape curvature. This also restricts blood flow, as well as restrains and causes pain in the tissues.

Tip: Get up and move every 20 to 30 minutes. This will stimulate the blood flow and supplies- sending essential nutrients and oxygen to the lower back. Moving for ten seconds in your seat is still better than no movement at all.