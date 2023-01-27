Home

Tips to Shave at Home: 5 Easy Tricks to Ensure Skin Safety During And After Shaving

Itchy skin after shaving? here are some easy and effective ways to soothe skin irritation after shaving.

Shaving is one of the most popular methods for removing body hair. While shaving is unquestionably the most convenient, simple, and inexpensive way to remove hair from your body. It can cause skin irritation and rashes, especially if done incorrectly. So, do you want to know how to avoid skin irritation after shaving? Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, Dermatologist shared some of the best tips to deal with itchy and irritated skin after shaving. So, let’s look at some easy and effective ways to soothe skin irritation after shaving.

5 Tricks to Minimize Burn And Irritation After Hair Shaving

1. Avoid dry shaving: Dry shaving causes micro-cuts in the skin, as well as folliculitis, ingrowns, irritation, and dryness. Proper skincare both before and after you shave is crucial for maintaining healthy skin. Wetting the hair in the area with warm water for a few minutes in order to reduce irritation and minimize the micro-cuts caused by shaving.

2. Exfoliate: Dead skin cells clog hair follicles and trap your hair under the skin, causing ingrowth. Remove dead skin first through a process of exfoliation. Prefer chemical exfoliators like AHAs, BHAs rather than physical exfoliators like scrubs. Give a 4-5 day gap before and after shaving between shaving and exfoliant

3. Use a shaving cream and not soap: Apply a shaving cream on the skin and let it sit for a 1-2 minutes to soften the hair. This will decrease friction between your skin and the razor and decrease irritation. Soaps will not nourish and soften skin.

4. Use a sharp blade/razor: A dull razor means more passes leading to irritation, razor burn, or ingrown hairs. To get the most out of your razor, thoroughly rinse out the blades after shaving, then store in a dry place.

5. Moisturize: When you shave, the upper layer of the skin, i.e. stratum corneum, gets disrupted. Moisturising with a proper cream will help in reducing dryness, burning, redness, and irritation.