Off-shoulder tops are currently in trend and have become almost every woman’s wardrobe must-have. This simple top can be easily pulled off and can be paired with both, jeans and midi skirt. Off-shoulder tops are quite versatile and can be worn on various occasions like a brunch, dinner, while heading for shopping etc. These tops have unique neckline cuts that can make your neck look elongated. If you haven’t tried an off-shoulder top yet but wish to ooze oomph in it, here are some basic style tips you need to keep in mind. Also Read - Style Tips to Wear a Jumpsuit And Slay Like a True Fashionista

Casual Off-Shoulder Tops

For everyday events or work, you can opt for an off-shoulder top for a feminine fashion. Its stylish cuts across the upper arms and chest create a bare shoulder and make you look attractive. For a relaxed and ruffled look, you can choose an off-shoulder top that has elastic at the neckline and flows out over the bust. A cropped off-shoulder top like this can help you get the perfect summer vibe. Pair your top with jeans or midi-skirt and a pair of open-toe sandals. Also Read - Here is How to Style Your Flattering Pair of Ankle Boots And Get a Chic Look

Evening Off-Shoulder Tops

There is a variety of off-shoulder tops in the market. You can pick one based on your choice. From a bohemian style off-shoulder top to those with 70s touch, you can try anything. Their unique and stunning silhouettes offer an attractive look. If you are heading for an evening party or an evening date and wish to get a sophisticated look, you can opt for an off-shoulder top that has a neutral colour. Also, don matching pants. Finish your look with a pair of stilettos. Also Read - Style Tips to Wear Read: How to Rock The Season's Most Trending Colour The Right Way

Bodysuit Off-Shoulder Tops

If you wish to look elegant and attractive, bodysuit off-shoulder tops are something you need to have in your closet. These are sleek and polished, and give you a fitted look. You can pick one with comfortable fabric and stretch to don to for a movie or a lunch date. Pair it with a stunning pair of pants or denims. Keep your hair open and also opt for a pair of chunky heels.