After a long summer and scorching heat, almost everybody welcomes winter wholeheartedly. However, soon people realize that the cold weather is not good for their skin. Well, you can’t hate a season just because it has certain side-effects. All you can do is to adopt some lifestyle changes to keep yourself healthy. Dry and cold wind during winter is not good for your skin health. It can make you dehydrated and your skin may start looking dull. To avoid a sallow and unhealthy appearance, you must take good care of your skin. Read on to know how you can do that.

Don’t take hot showers

During cold weather, even the thought of getting a hot water shower seems tempting enough. However, doing that may harm your skin. But that doesn’t mean we are asking you to opt for cold water for taking a bath. You can use lukewarm water to avoid dryness and maintain good skin health.

Cover yourself properly

UV rays can affect your skin not only during summers but also in winters. That is why you need to cover your body with a protective layering of sunscreen. Also, wear woolen clothes to keep yourself warm. Do not forget to cover your face while you are out.

Keep yourself hydrated

It is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated especially during winters. Not doing so can make your skin look dry and unattractive. During winters, the air contains very less moisture and it becomes significant to keep drinking water if you do not wish to have a pale and lackluster complexion. You do not require to feel thirsty in order to drink water. Always keep a water bottle near you and keep having water ever 30 minutes.

Follow a healthy diet

Your skincare routine must include the consumption of healthy food. This winter, you can eat almonds, carrots, spinach, etc. to keep the moisture intact and protect your skin from the attack of free radicals. These food contain a good number of essential nutrients that can ward away the paleness from your complexion and repair your skin cells.