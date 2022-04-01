Skin problems like heat rashes, suntan or sunburn are common in summer. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares home remedies to treat summer skincare problems.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hydrated During Summer

Skin Rashes

Summer heat can lead to rashes and eruptions. Even prickly heat, due to hot and humid weather is a rashy condition. Talcum powders containing sandalwood or khus help to soothe prickly heat and relieve itching. Mix sandalwood paste with a little rose water and apply it to the entire area. Rosewater is a natural coolant. Wash off with plain water after 20 to 30 minutes. Aloe vera gel can be applied to the area to soothe the rash. Mix together a teaspoon part apple cider vinegar with three teaspoons of water. Dip cotton wool pads in the solution and apply to the face. It helps to reduce itching and also restores the normal balance.

Sun Tan

Exposure to the sun increases the production of melanin, which is the skin's pigment, or colouring matter. Since it is dark in colour, the skin also becomes tanned. To remove tan, use a facial scrub. Take ground almonds, add yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric and apply to the tanned area. Rub the mixture gently on the skin and wash it off with water.

For oily skin, mix lemon juice and cucumber juice in equal quantities and apply daily for 20 minutes. Or, mix cucumber pulp with yoghurt and apply it on the face daily. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It will suit oily skin since cucumber is an astringent.

For the hands, take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and 3 tablespoons coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into hands. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

Sunburn

Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the sunburnt area soothes and heals the skin and helps it to recover faster. Aloe Vera contains zinc, which is actually anti-inflammatory. For a soothing effect, place chilled cucumber slices on the burn or dab on some cucumber juice with the help of a cotton ball. You can even grate the chilled cucumber and apply it on the sunburns to reduce the inflammation. Coconut water or coconut milk may be applied on the area. It helps to soothe sunburn. It also helps to remove tan and brighten the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Cold milk applied daily, using cotton wool, helps to soothe and softens sunburnt skin, lightening skin colour over a period of time.