As the weather gets cloudy, and the drizzling rain gives you a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat, you know that Monsoons are here. While you may step out more often now, you need to be extra careful because the high humidity and moisture in the air can be a bummer for your skin especially if you are acne-prone.

While it isn't always possible to avoid these skin woes during monsoons, there are ways to minimize their impact. Here are a few ingredients suggested by Malini Adapureddy, Founder & CEO at Deconstruct, which works magically on acne.

10 magical ingredients for Acne-Free Monsoon

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is anti-inflammatory, it can help reduce acne-related redness and swelling when applied topically. It can also be used for acne scars as it helps to reduce acne scars by stimulating the production of collagen, a protein that is responsible for the structure of your skin and is essential for skin regeneration.

Niacinamide: Niacinamide for acne treatment could be a game-changer. It lowers inflammation which is beneficial in the treatment of severe acne. It also decreases pore size over time, leading to the lesser appearance of blackheads.

Vitamin E: One of the antioxidants considered as a possible acne therapy is vitamin E. Vitamin E is an anti-inflammatory in nature, which means it can help improve your immune system and aid cell regeneration, but can only be used on those who have medium to dry skin.

Hyaluronic acid: Hyaluronic acid moisturizes without blocking pores, making it an excellent moisturizer for oily or acne-prone skin. Hyaluronic acid for oily skin might be a good option for you if you want to naturally decrease the excessive oil production of your skin and prevent acne outbreaks. That being said, hyaluronic acid for oily skin is more of a preventive measure than a cure or treatment.

Alpha Arbutin: While Alpha Arbutin doesn’t directly help with breakouts, it can help your skin repair itself during the aftermath. Alpha Arbutin is known for helping control the melanin production in skin, thereby reducing the visibility of dark spots and dullness.

Retinol: Retinol is one of the best preventative ingredients used to keep pimples and blackheads at bay. Using a retinol serum can help clean out your pores, and can prevent oil and dirt from building up, which often results in the formation of acne.

Salicylic Acid : Salicylic Acid should be your best friend during the monsoon, as it works wonders in treating acne effectively without damaging the skin barrier. It works by breaking down the bonds between dead skin cells so that they can separate more easily. Salicylic Acid also aids in breaking own oils, such as sebum, which are often contributors to breakouts and monsoon acne.

Lactic Acid: Lactic Acid has a wide range of uses in skincare products, which is why this is one ingredient you don’t want to skip out on in your monsoon skincare routine. One of the biggest reasons why Lactic Acid is beneficial is because it helps restore the pH level of the skin, and helps in the production of new healthier skin. With over drying being one of the biggest causes of acne, Lactic Acid can be very beneficial to maintain clear and healthy skin.

Ceramide: Ceramides play a vital role in restoring the skin barrier and serves as a good supplement for those who have used other active ingredients to reduce acne. Ceramide works as a good moisturizer, and helps regulate the production of sebum, which is a big contributory factor in the appearance of acne, dark spots, and blackheads.

Peptide: Skincare serums with peptides are the newest and hottest trend in the skincare industry, mainly because they provide the skin with essential proteins required for the formation of collagen and elastin. Just like Ceramide, Peptide is also a great addition when using skincare products with other actives, and can help the skin repair faster once the appearance of acne has reduced.