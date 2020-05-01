We care a lot about our face and do everything possible to look perfect. From buying and applying various costly creams to opting for home remedies, we try everything and spend a lot of time nourishing our face but neglect our hardworking feet. They carry burden of our daily lives and keep us going. In return, we offer them ignorance. Also Read - Dark Inner Thighs Can be a Thing of Past, Use These Home Remedies And Bid Adieu to Embarrassment

This is what leads to cracked heels. Just like our face and other body parts, feet also need care, nourishment, and moisturizer. If you also have cracks in your heels like most of the people and you wish to get rid of the problem, here are certain home remedies that can help you.

Soak Your Feet in Lukewarm Water

As the skin around heels is thicker compared to the other parts of the body, it splits when you apply pressure. So, you can make the skin softer my moisturizing it. To do that, firstly you need to soak your feet in lukewarm water for around 20 minutes and then use a foot scrubber to remove hard part. Dry your feet and apply a thick moisturizer on the area. You can also apply petroleum jelly to lock in the moisture and then wear socks to prevent spreading of grease.

Apply Honey on Dry Feet

Honey is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. Due to these, honey can effectively clean and heel wounds and moisturize skin. Honey is in fact considered as one of the most effective home remedies for cracked heels. After soaking your feet in lukewarm water, you can use honey as a scrub or as a foot mask. In case you do the latter, leave it overnight for better result.

Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is great for treating skin conditions. In case of cracked heels, its topical application can help the affected skin area to retain moisture. Also, coconut oil is known to have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help in preventing bleeding or infections in cracked heels.