Tired of Dandruff? 5 Dietary Habits To Have Smooth And Silky Hair

Dandruff can cause itchy, dry and crusty scalp, making hair weak and frizzy. Here are few dietary habits that can reduce the problem naturally.

An itchy and flaky scalp can be a lot irritating in changing seasons. Dandruff is one of the biggest problems that slowly covers your scalp with white flakes. It is visible on hair and may not look appealing. This hair problem can make your hair dull and lose its shine. Want to put an end to the white flaky scalp? There are a lot of natural remedies that you can try but having a nutritious diet is the best way to say goodbye to dandruff. Follow these healthy diet tips to make your dandruff-free and regain its shine.

Foods That Help Reduce Dandruff

Healthy fats- Incorporate a diet that is rich in healthy fats like Salmon, tuna fish, peanut butter, flaxseeds, extra virgin olive oil, and more. Having food that is a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help in promoting better hair health. Prebiotic-rich foods- Follow a healthy diet that is rich in prebiotics to make your hair dandruff-free. It may help your body in fighting against the fungal infections that cause dandruff. Make your hair clean and shine like before by regularly having a prebiotic-rich diet. Protein-rich diet- Take a break from all kinds of junk food and opt for “ghar ka khana” with lots of protein. It is the foundation of your hair and helps in keeping them strong. Lack of protein in your everyday diet causes hair problems including dandruff. So, make sure to have a protein-rich diet s it will balance the moisture in your hair and keep it healthy. Zinc and Biotin Intake- Our hair scalp tend to produce a natural oil named sebum that protects it from external damage. However, the excessive production of sebum can make them greasy and cause dandruff. Zinc is a great component that helps in reducing the extra amount of oil and makes your hair free from flaky scalp. Zinc requires a vitamin called biotin that assists in improving dandruff problems. Eat Fruits and vegetables- Make your diet healthy by adding more fruits and vegetables to it. They are loaded with nutrition and fibre that not only take care of your hair but also promote the overall well-being of your body. Bananas, potatoes, and spinach are rich sources of vitamin B12 which helps strengthen your hair and make it shiny.

