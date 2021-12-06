Winter Skincare: Plant extracts have many beneficial properties for both health and beauty. They contain vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antioxidants that help us during winter.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Include These 5 Natural Ingredients in Your Skincare Routine This Winter Season

Basil or Tulsi is commonly used for many ailments. In fact, it is said to help colds and coughs, which are common during winter. Modern research has revealed that it helps to purify the air, apart from its curative actions on the skin and scalp. Boil tulsi leaves in water. Let it cool. Make a paste of the leaves and apply it to the skin. It helps to reduce pimples and acne. Basil also brightens the skin and adds a glow.

Amla is one of the most popular ingredients in Ayurvedic remedies. The raw amla is easily available in winter. It is said to check hair greying. So, have the juice of one raw amla daily, after adding it to a glass of water. Use dried and powdered with henna as a hair pack.

Aloe Vera is one of the most useful ingredients for both skin and hair, especially during winter, because it is a powerful natural moisturizer and helps to relieve dryness of the skin and hair. It contains zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds, burns and eruptions. Aloe Vera moisturizes the skin, softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. Apply aloe vera gel daily on the face and wash off after 15 minutes. It suits all skin types.

Brahmi: Brahmi is said to be beneficial in stress-related conditions, as it reduces stress and induces relaxation. It contains vellarine, which is said to have a beneficial effect on scalp and skin problems, including hair loss and dandruff. If you can get fresh Brahmi leaves, make a paste and apply it to the hair like a pack. Or, you may get the dry leaves at an Ayurvedic shop. Add a little water to make a paste and apply the pack on the hair, washing off after 20 to 30 minutes. Brahmi hair oils are also available.

Chamomile: As we all know that as winter progresses, the skin can become dry and dehydrated, leading to sensitive skin, with dry, red, flaking patches. Brew Chamomile Teabags in hot water. Cool the water and use it to wash the face and also use it as a last rinse for the hair. It helps to soothe dry skin and induces relaxation.

Look at nature with enlightened eyes and make your choices.