Stunning actor-dancer Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans and followers. Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared the benefits of onion juice. Malaika who has recently recovered from COVID-19 has been experiencing intense hair fall than usual. Also Read - Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Goes Into Home Isolation

“#malaikastrickortip Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives…for some it comes in phases and for some it’s like an everyday problem. But we don’t need to fear it. Just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple diy tips to control the hair fall,” she wrote alongside the clip. Also Read - LTC Cash Vouchers For Govt Staff, Rs 12,000 Cr Interest-Free Loan to States: Sitharaman Announces Schemes to Boost Spending

Malaika revealed that after her recovery from Covid-19, she has been experiencing intense hair fall. “Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good ol’ vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient DIY hair fall therapy…Onion juice!” she added. Also Read - With Durga Puja and Ramleela Around the Corner, DDMA Issues Fresh Guidelines With Adherence to COVID-19 Protocols

Malaika then shared tips on how to make onion juice. “Just grate one fresh onion and extract it’s juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for some time and then wash it off with a paraben-free shampoo. You’ll see the results within a week and trust me..you’ll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare,” she added.

While onion juice can be prone to dripping and have a strong smell, this humble kitchen staple is a great remedy for hair loss.

Did you know, around 80 million men and women suffer from hair loss? This decade-old home treatment, Onion juice has many benefits attached to its name. Onions are a ball full of sulfate, it treats alopecia, inflamed, dry or itchy scalp, hair loss, dandruff, thinning hair, dry hair, premature greying, and scalp infections. Sulfate can help in hair growth and promote collagen production. Collagen helps in producing healthy skin cells and hair growth.

(With inputs from IANS)