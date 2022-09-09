Hair Care Hacks: The best way to repair and treat your hair is to care for it according to issues it is experiencing. If you are still tired from your the spilt ends and dry, rough texture, then beauty expert Shahnaz Husain has suggested the best hair care solutions for you. Read on!Also Read - Hair Care: What is Hair Dusting And Efficient Techniques? Shahnaz Husain Explains
FRIZZY HAIR
- Take 2 drops of a light vegetable oil, like sunflower oil. Put it on your palms and rub the palms lightly together, so that the oil spreads over both palms. Smooth the palms over the hair. Or, take the ends of the hair in your palms and scrunch them. Leave the oil on.
- Or, mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.
- Or, mix one egg to one tablespoon mayonnaise and one teaspoon olive oil. Apply the paste on the hair. Leave on for half an hour and wash the hair.
- Beat an egg with a cup of milk. Rub the mixture into the scalp and leave it for five minutes. Then rinse with water. Do this twice a week.
- After shampoo, wrap a towel around the head and let it soak up water. Avoid rubbing.
- If you use a hair dryer, use a big round brush. Divide the hair into sections. Pin them up and dry one section at a time. Blow in a downward direction. Using the dryer over the hair can cause more frizz.
SPLIT ENDS
- Trim the split ends. Avoid tying the hair tightly with rubber bands. Avoid using hair dryers and brushes. Use a wide-toothed comb.
- Twice a week heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair. Apply on ends too. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times.
- Use a mild herbal shampoo. Use less shampoo and rinse well with water. After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Apply on ends too.
- Once a week, mix together one egg, one tablespoons castor oil, the juice of a lemon and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Apply on the hair and ends too. Wear a plastic shower cap. Keep on for half an hour before washing the hair.
- Weekly Henna treatments will also help. Add 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs and enough curd to the henna powder, mixing it into a thick paste. Apply on the hair and wash off after an hour. If you do not wish to use egg, add more curd.