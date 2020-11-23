Every day is a special day if you are in love. But, dedicating one day to your beloved and celebrating a benchmark in your bonding is the spirit of any relationship. Zee group’s CEO for Digital Business, Mr Rohit Chadda, knows that well. And a look at his Instagram profile would reveal just how he keeps the beauty of his personal relationships intact even while contributing most of his time in ensuring business growth. Also Read - Sana Khan As A New Bride Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Red and Golden Lehenga By Poonams Kaurture, See PICS

Chadda is celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary today. To mark the special day, he took to social media and made a lovely post for his wife, Aashna Babbar. Along with a note filled with all things love, he also shared a few stunning photos from their anniversary-special photoshoot.

Never the one to be shying away from expressing love for his wife, Chadda wrote about how the lockdown period gave him the ‘time of his life’. The caption on his post read, “While most people struggled during the #lockdown and wanted to desperately to get out of the house.. I had the time of my life spending 24×7 with my favourite person.

Even though we both worked longer hours #working from #home, just the fact that you were in the room next to mine made it just the #best!

@aashnababbar – Our #anniversary #indoor #photoshoot to remind us of the fun times we had #workingfromhome

Celebrating 5 years of the best decision of your life..

and mine too! 😉

and mine too! 😉

To #infinity and #beyond" (sic)

Sometimes, all you need is time together and everything else falls in place on its own. Mr and Mrs Chadda make a couple that reminds one of the beauty of love, bonding, and togetherness. Here’s wishing them the best, today and forever!