From Arjun Rampal to Jennifer Winget and Billie Eilish to Emma Stone, 2021 was a year of hair transformations for celebrities, and they succeeded in stunning everyone with their never seen before avatar. Dyeing hair gives you a new look, an extra edge, and brings about change in your personality. With the new year approaching, it’s once again time to reinvent yourself and there’s no better way to make a style statement than to colour your hair.

Whether you want to rev it up to an extreme platinum blonde, add fierce red strands or just play around with subtle colours and stay natural, there are plenty of options that will go with your mood and going to be the top highlights in the year 2022. Agnes Chen, Technical Head at Streax Professional shares the hottest hair colour trends that will rule 2022.

Expensive Silver-blonde – Silver-blonde hair is just a very light blonde with a silvery/ashy undertone. Silver-blonde varies from platinum in that platinum has a pure white tone to it, but silver-blonde has a cool tone to it, making it look a bit darker. Expensive silver-blonde is a definite bold hair colour statement, and a hit in fashion celebs.

Toasted caramel shades – Caramel brown hair is the one colour on-trend for fall that’ll make you look wonderfully warmed-up and bright, no matter how you do it. Somewhere between brunette and blonde, and shades like golden caramel or rich like caramelly cinnamon are everyone’s favourite, and suits almost every skin palette and is going to be a rage in 2022.

Strawberry blonde – Strawberry blonde is the lightest colour of red hair and hence belongs to the red hair group. Mahogany, copper, and Irish red are some of the other tones in this colour family. When someone says their hair is strawberry blonde, they’re referring to the colour red.

Again, this shade is extremely pretty and feminine and a beautiful fusion of blonde and red. Blonde roast – Also known as Starbucks’ blonde roast is stronger than that of their medium or dark roasts. The classic and dark roasts, on the other hand, offer richer and more vivid coffee tastes. Blonde roast is a stunning combination of black and blonde, applied in a freehand manner to bring out the contrast. Darker on the roots and lighter on the ends.

Nude hair color – is a continuous neutral balance that reflects and replicates natural hair colour. Nude creates a pleasing combination of natural and ash tones. The appeal of this delicate colour might be attributed to its easy-to-match tone that can be worn throughout the year. This is a brand-new approach to hair color, with nude makeup so popular. this has resulted in nude hair color. Hence, making it a very healthy, shiny natural-looking, beige hair color.

Twilight hair color – A combination of two separate highlighting techniques, twilighting combines the balayage and babylights highlighting techniques. These are mixed, to give a natural, multi-layered effect. The balayage technique is utilised on the hair’s lengths and ends, whereas babylights are used on the region surrounding the hairline. This is a natural hair colouring technique with shades like warm browns and cinnamons.

Consult a professional to choose your right colour and ring in the new year in style.