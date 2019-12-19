Antibiotics are strong medicines that can fight against bacteria causing certain infections. Also known as antibacterials, antibiotics work by either killing or slowing down the growth of bacteria by attacking the wall surrounding them, blocking the production of protein and by interfering with reproduction in bacteria. Antibiotics come in various forms like tablets, creams, capsules, ointments, liquids etc.

If used in the limit, antibiotics can provide you protection from the diseases and conditions caused by bacteria but its overuse may make the micro-organism resistant to that particular antibiotic. This can lead to various side-effects that can be problematic for you. Here we will talk about them.

Digestive issues

As antibiotics kill both good and bad bacteria present in the gut, it can cause gastrointestinal distress that is characterised by symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, cramps, and nausea. The condition may become severe if you take antibiotics empty stomach. Gastrointestinal infection can go away as soon as you stop taking the medications. Rarely, people also experience severe symptom including fever, severe diarrhoea, blood or mucus in stool etc.

Fungal infection

As mentioned above, antibiotics kill good bacteria in the gut that are responsible for protecting you against fungal infection. This puts you at increased risk of developing a fungal infection in mouth, throat, or/and vagina. Some of the common signs and symptoms of a fungal infection include fever, loss of taste, abnormal vaginal discharge, pain during intercourse, pain while eating etc.

Photosensitivity

Certain antibiotics like tetracycline are known to make the skin highly sensitive to the sunlight. This means that prolonged exposure to the sunlight can damage your skin, cause itching, red patches etc. due to sunburn. Your eyes may also get damaged due to hypersensitivity to natural light. So, if you are taking antibiotics, avoid exposure to sunlight for a longer duration. Also, do not use a sunscreen with high SPF and wear protective clothing.