Did you know that something as common as noise can impact your health significantly? Well, it is true. If you are living in a noise prone area, chances of you getting hypertension are higher than those staying in peaceful places. This is what a study published in the PLOS One journal has stated. According to the findings of the research, noise increases your blood pressure and makes you susceptible to developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, stroke, heart failure, arrhythmia, etc. High blood pressure can also put you at an increased risk of dying from any of these health conditions. So, to keep yourself safe and away from these problems, you need to acquire a healthy lifestyle. Here we give you a low down of some changes that you need to do in your daily life. Read on to know about them.

Workout regularly

Everybody is aware of the fact that indulging in daily exercise can make you fit. But how many of you really do that? Very few, right? Now that you know one more benefit of doing workouts, you must consider it. According to studies, even doing moderate exercise for an hour daily can keep your heart stronger and regulate your blood pressure.

Reduce your sodium intake

If you love food with a lot of salt in it, you need to stop right there. Containing sodium, salt’s high intake can further increase your blood pressure. Excessive salt in the body actually reduces your kidneys’ ability to flush out water. And, the extra fluid exerts pressure on the walls of blood vessels in the kidneys, leading to the condition called high blood pressure or hypertension.

Add potassium-rich food in your daily diet

Present in food including bananas, nuts, seeds, tomatoes, oranges, etc. potassium can help you get rid of the excess sodium in the body. This important nutrient can reduce the pressure of an extra liquid and prevent you from high blood pressure.